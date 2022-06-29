Assam floods: 10-year-old activist says ground situation harrowing

oor sanitation, lack of food, water and other essential items have added to people's woes. Assam has been under water since May. Over 21 lakh people remain affected across the flood-hit Assam and apart from damaged houses, p

The government continues to provide essential items to villagers, but is it enough? Licypriya Kangujam, a 10-year-old climate activist who addressed world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2019 in Madrid, told CNBC-TV18.com that the "situation on the ground is harrowing".

The activist, who has been providing aid to some flood-affected people, said many students of the state have been hit as their books have washed away. "All schools have been shut down as they are underwater," she said.

Aerial view of the flood-affected area as seen by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his survey in Silchar (Image: PTI)

There are 715 relief camps across 18 districts in Assam , according to the data released by the state disaster management authority on Monday. But not all who are affected are lucky to find such camps and have also been staying in clubs, community halls, and tents alongside roads and highways. "They cook in groups at their relief camp while helping each other," Kangujam said.

Apart from the food and water crisis, poor sanitation could make matters worse in some parts of the state. "Many areas are highly unhygienic and not at all safe for children's health and pregnant women," the activist said.

Relief is coming in but more is needed

The Assam government has been supplying aid to flood-affected reaches. Packets containing food items, water bottles, and other essentials are being airdropped by helicopters. Last week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "We plan to continue such air droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief."

In another tweet, he said, "We'll provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses. Rs 9 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening embankment of Pahumara river and construction of a road on it."

Besides this, many MLAs and philanthropists have been contributing to the state relief fund amid the crisis. Recently, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials from Kangla Gate in the state capital Imphal.

Corporate houses such as Google and Reliance, among others, have also announced help to people impacted by floods in Assam, parts of North East India, and Bangladesh.

Kangujam said the relief has reached some people in flood-affected areas but not everyone. "The district administration needs to act swiftly to save lives and provide emergency relief materials for survival," she said.

"Still, thousands of people are stuck in the flooded areas in Silchar and other districts," Kangujam said while recalling the harrowing situation of one Wakram Nimai, a 56-year-old resident of Hojai.

Nimai saw many people, including a child, die as authorities failed to send rescue boats on time. "Many took shelter on the roof of houses, waiting for the boats to rescue them. Some men swam across the streets and managed to save many lives," Kangujam quoted Nimai as saying.

"I saw local volunteers, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel, local clubs, as well as social workers, helping the people in the rescue and relief works. The Assam Police is also helping the people...They provide food, drinking water, medicine and help save their lives by rescuing them from their home or house rooftop to the relief camp," the activist said.

Why is Assam reeling from floods?

Assam is prone to floods for multiple reasons.

The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, with more than 50 numbers of tributaries, cause the flood situation during the monsoon period each year. Flash floods from the rivers flowing down from neighbouring states like Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya is among other reasons.

Flood-affected people use a banana raft to shift to a safe place, in the Bajali district of Assam (Image: PTI)

Explaining other factors, Kangujam said the main causes of the flood are due to construction of several dams across the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries.

"People living in the area like Hojai and Nagaon district are worried that another flash flood may come in the next few days if there is heavy rainfall again in the hilly region and the gate of the dam are open... We can say that this is an artificial flood because (in this case) the flood situation occurs when the dam gates are opened to reduce the pressure of the water at the dam," she said.

A total of 2,254 villages remain affected by floods, while 1,91,194 people have taken shelter in 538 relief camps. A crop area of 74,655.89 hectares is still inundated, and 2,774 animals have so far been washed away, a state disaster management report states.