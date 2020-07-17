India Assam flood: Over 70 dead; ‘We’re again living together’; people, animals live under same roof Updated : July 17, 2020 04:47 PM IST 86 animals have died in Kaziranga National Park and more than 85% percent of the park remains flooded. So far, 125 animals including a Royal Bengal tiger and a rhino calf have been rescued by forest officials. Villagers living along the banks of Gongia River conducted traditional ‘Bathou Puja’ by offering prayers to River Goddess Ganga to protect their homes from flood and erosion. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply