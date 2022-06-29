Assam floods: Five more deaths take this year's toll to 139; Cachar, Barpeta among worst-hit districts

Five more lives were lost in Assam floods on Tuesday, taking this year's toll due to landslides and floods in the state to 139. Among the five killed were four adults and one child. Three people were also missing -- two in Cachar and one in Chirang district.

Over 24 lakh people remain affected due to the deluge as per the data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday. On Monday, 21.52 lakh people were suffering in 22 districts. Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara were flowing above the danger marks, while waters were receding in most other rivers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that an amount of Rs 9 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening the embankment of Pahumara river and the construction of a road on it. In the worst-hit Barpeta district, Sarma visited three relief camps and assured the people that steps will be taken for dredging the Harijan river.

Medical officers and paramedical staff have been deployed and health camps started in the different relief centres for the prevention of diseases, a statement issued by National Health Mission (NHM) said. Meanwhile, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli was quoted as saying that water pouches and water purifying tablets are being distributed among the people. Work is underway to repair the damaged dyke at Bethukandi, which led to the flooding of the city, she said.

A total of 2,389 villages in 72 revenue circles have been affected across Assam, while 1,76,201 people have taken shelter in 555 relief camps, the ASDMA said. Floodwaters have damaged 155 roads and five bridges, while seven embankments were breached -- five in Hailakandi and two in Bishwanath.

(With inputs from PTI)