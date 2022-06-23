Assam floods: Death toll rises over 100; Barpeta among worst-hit districts

Twelve more people died in Assam floods on Wednesday as the situation in the state remained critical due to the deluge. Among the 12 dead, four were children and eight were adults. As many as four deaths were reported in Hojai, three in Barpeta and Nalbari and two in Kamrup, the Assam Disaster Management Authority said in its daily update on Wednesday. With these deaths, the toll in this year's flood and landslides rose to 101, officials said.

Around 55 lakh people have been affected across 32 districts in Assam. Barpeta remains the worst-hit district with 11,29,390 people being affected due to floods in the area. This was followed by Darrang with 4,15,976 people hit by the deluge and Nagaon with over 5,03,450 people affected. In Kamrup, 7,89,496 people are affected and in Dhubri, 5,97,153 people are hit by the devastation.

Meanwhile, the rising level of water in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers flooded new areas, officials reported. The flood situation in the three districts of Barak Valley — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi — remained critical as the water levels of Barak and Kushiara rivers continued to rise, inundating vast tracts of land, officials said.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited a relief camp at Phulaguri Higher Secondary School in Kapili block in Nagaon district and interacted with the affected people. He said that a central team would visit the state soon, assess the damage, prepare a report and submit it to the government for support and assistance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday packets containing food items, water bottles and essentials were airdropped today at flood-hit Silchar by helicopters. "We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief," he said in a tweet.

Packets containing food items, water bottles & essentials airdropped today at flood-hit Silchar by helicopters. We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief.Our Govt is firmly with the people of Barak Valley. pic.twitter.com/G19b7lHqJ1— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2022

Himanta Biswa Sarma also travelled to Nagaon to review the situation. He toured the different flood-hit areas in a boat and interacted with the people who have taken shelter at the relief camps in Kampur College and Raha Higher Secondary School.

#WATCH Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma today travelled in an NDRF boat to different areas of Nagaon district to assess the situation arising out of the floods (Source: Assam CM's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/raaTeabSKp— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

He also interacted with flood-affected people taking shelter at the Chaparmukh railway station. Sarma even met the flood-affected families at makeshift relief camps along the national highway in Nellie in Morigaon district and assured them of all possible help.

The chief minister is likely to visit Silchar in Cachar on Thursday to take stock of the situation. The devastating floods, caused by incessant rainfall, have affected 112 revenue circles and 4,941 villages, officials said.