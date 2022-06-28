Cross
Assam floods: Google announces crisis response efforts to help impacted communities

Assam floods: Google announces crisis response efforts to help impacted communities

CNBCTV18.com
Google has announced a combination of Crisis Response efforts to help the impacted communities of flood-hit Assam, parts of North East India and Bangladesh.

Assam floods: Google announces crisis response efforts to help impacted communities
Google has announced a combination of Crisis Response efforts to help the impacted communities of flood-hit Assam, parts of North East India and Bangladesh.
"The onslaught of floods that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, we have launched a combination of Crisis Response efforts to help reach critical support to impacted people and communities," said Google in a blog post on Tuesday.
The tech giant has launched an SOS alert that brings together updates from authoritative local and national sources to the top of the search results. In case you are nearby any of the affected areas, the search results will also show emergency phone numbers, websites and maps. If not, the alert will show a timely overview of the situation.
Google.org has also donated $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support community-based organisations that provide emergency support and long-term recovery in the affected areas.
"This includes supporting organisations restoring household food security through dry ration, direct cash assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits. In addition, we’ve launched a campaign for Googlers to donate, matched 100 percent by Google," it added.
Additionally, it has added Spots for Smile and Goonj on the Play Store to make it easier for people to donate towards flood relief efforts, and will continue to add more such organisations.
