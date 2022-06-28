At least eight more people died in Assam on Monday because of the devastating flood, while over 21 lakh people are still in distress as a result of the flooding, officials said. According to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) the eight deaths were reported in Cachar district, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon and Nagaon.

134 people have died in the flood this year. There was, however, some improvement in the flood situation, with the total affected population declining to 21.52 lakh in 22 districts as against the previous day's 22.21 lakh in 28 districts.

While most rivers showed a receding trend, Kopili at Nagaon, Barak at Cachar, Karimganj and Kushiara in Karimganj were flowing above danger levels, the officials said.

In Silchar town , which has been submerged for over a week, efforts are underway to provide relief in those areas where the administration is yet to reach, by air dropping packets with food, drinking water bottles and other essentials by Indian Air Force helicopters.

“Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are also engaged in preparing a flood map of Silchar town so as to identify the extent of damage, and help in taking measures to mitigate losses in future,” said Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

Amidst the devastating flood, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our state by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1541409148616994816

According to the ASDMA bulletin, 2,254 villages in 61 revenue circles are still affected by the current floods, while 1,91,194 people have taken refuge in 538 relief camps.