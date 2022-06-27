Five more, including four children, died in the Assam floods on Sunday, pushing this year's toll due to landslides and floods in the state to 126. The five deaths were reported in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Karimganj and Morigaon, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

Besides, two went missing in two districts — Darrang and Dhubri. As many as 28 districts in the state remained affected due to the deluge. Meanwhile, the Kopili (Dharamtul) river continues to flow above the danger level.

The ASDMA bulletin said over 22,21,577 people were hit due to floods in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, among others.

(Credit: PTI)

Barpeta remains the worst affected with nearly 7 lakh people in distress, followed by Nagaon with nearly 5.13 lakh people affected by the deluge and Cachar with over 2.77 lakh people affected by the floods. According to reports, urban flooding was also experienced at several places in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Morigaon districts.

Amid the grim floods situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar in Cachar and Hajo in Kamrup on Sunday. He also visited the Barak valley are a where a resident braved flood waters to greet him with a 'Gamusa'. He issued instructions to agencies involved in the relief and rescue operations to maximise their reach and ensure help at the earliest.

With Silchar town submerged in flood waters for a week, Sarma conceded that the administration had not been able to reach all the marooned people yet. He was quoted by PTI as saying that about "50 per cent work of the administration" is being done by philanthropic organisations and people. Sarma also appealed to people to stand by each other during this time of distress.

At present, 2,542 villages are under water and 74,706.77 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam , ASDMA said. It said authorities are operating 680 relief camps and distribution centres in 23 districts, where 2,17,413 people, including 61,878 children, are taking shelter.

Moreover, a total of 15,90,557 animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across 15 districts, the report said.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews the damage caused by Baralia river by visiting Samukha embankment breach point at Koyan under Hajo LAC in Kamrup district this evening. (Credit: @himantabiswa)

So far, 1,912 people have been evacuated from various flood-hit parts of Assam in the last 24 hours. The ASDMA said massive erosion and damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure due to flood waters were reported from several districts.