Assam flood situation worsens, death toll rises to 9; rescue operation underway

Nine more people, including three children, died and over 42 lakh people suffered across 31 districts of Assam on Sunday as the northeastern state continues to reel under floods. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides rose to 71, reports said.

Six people drowned and three were killed in landslides in different parts of Assam, a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Among those killed are three, including a child, in Cachar, two people, including a child, in Barpeta, and one each in Bajali, Kamrup, Karimganj and Udalguri districts, it added. Besides, eight more people went missing across five districts, the ASDMA said.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with over 12.76 lakh people being affected due to floods in the area. This was followed by Darrang with nearly 3.94 lakh people hit by the deluge and Nagaon with over 3.64 lakh people affected. Meanwhile, landslides were reported in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metropolitan and Karimganj.

Villagers use a banana raft to cross a flooded street, in Nagaon district of Assam, Sunday, June 19, 2022.

As the grim situation prevails in Assam , authorities are running 1,147 relief camps and distribution centres in 27 districts. In the last 24 hours, 8,760 persons were rescued from various flood-hit areas. Also, 2,92,803 animals remain affected in inundated areas, while 812 have washed away in floods.

Meanwhile, Brahmaputra and its tributaries -- Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, and Subansiri -- are flowing above danger levels. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramesh Gogoi said, "Water level in Brahmaputra river is still increasing. If the situation remains the same, then there's a possibility of flood waters inundating more areas of the park."

(Credit: @BSF_MizoramCach)

Due to the rise in water level, anti-poaching camps of Kaziranga National Park were inundated in flood water.

Besides this, massive erosions were witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Morigaon areas among others. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts.

Earlier, the weather department had issued an 'Orange Alert' for Monday, while a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for Tuesday to Thursday. "Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over Northeastern states during the next 48 hours and a decrease in rainfall intensity thereafter," the weather bulletin said.