The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Sunday, as several new places got flooded in different districts of the state and persistent rain inundated more regions in Guwahati overnight, said officials.

As per the most recent updates from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state has been experiencing floods and landslides for the past six days, leaving a massive trail of devastation everywhere. According to the report, in the last 24 hours, flooding has been reported in 32 districts, 118 revenue circles, and 4,291 villages.

Around 31 lakh people have been impacted, and 1.56 lakh of them have taken shelter in 514 relief camps across the state. Relief materials were also distributed among people who are affected by the floods and have not taken shelter in relief camps, the ASDA said.

At least 302 relief distribution centres or points opened temporarily, as mentioned in the report.

National Disaster Response Force has been helping the district administrations evacuate people from the flood-hit areas. The state disaster response force, fire and emergency services personnel, policemen and ASDMA volunteers have also been deployed for rescue operations.

"So far, 20,983 people have been evacuated by the various agencies," the bulletin said.

Incessant rain since Saturday night wreaked havoc in Guwahati, leading to knee-deep water logging in many areas across the city, while water has touched the chest level at some places. Guwahati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devashish Sharma told reporters that sluice gates on the Bharalu river have been shut. "Due to heavy rain in Upper Assam and flowing of excess water through the Brahmaputra, the water level of the river in Guwahati has risen considerably. Its level is now above that of its tributary Bharalu," he said.

To stop the backflow of Brahmaputra water into the city, the administration has closed all the sluice gates on the Bharalu, the lifeline of Guwahati city. "This led to the flooding of new areas in the city. During the last few days, we were able to pump out floodwaters to Bharalu, but today we are not able to do so," Sharma said.

According to the daily flood report of the ASDMA, eight people lost their lives in various places due to the floodwaters. The death toll in this year's flood and landslides across the state has gone up to 62, it said. During the last 24 hours, the state recorded an average rainfall of 37.2 mm.

As per the Central Water Commission bulletin, Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks in many towns. Its tributaries are also flowing above danger levels.

The Barak river at BP Ghat in Karimganj, AP Ghat in Cachar and Matizuri in Hailakandi, and its tributary Kushiyara at Karimganj town are also flowing above the danger levels.