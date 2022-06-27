Assam Board HS Class 12 Results 2022 out: Here’s how to check scores online

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Assam HS (class 12) result 2022 today at 9 AM. The AHSEC class 12th result is available online on the board’s official website- resultsassam.nic.in 2022.

This year, the class 12 board exams were conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022. About two lakh students appeared for the examination.

A total of 1.56 lakh students appeared for higher secondary examination in Arts stream and more than 1.3 lakh students have passed. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 83.48 percent. Sadhana Devi, a student of Kamrupa Girl’s Senior Secondary School, and Cherry Gohain of Womens College, Tinsukia, have both emerged toppers in Arts stream with 487 marks.

Similarly in science stream 30,915 students out of 33,534 passed, while in Commerce stream 13,264 students of the total 15,199 emerged successful. In Science stream, the pass percentage is 92.19 percent and in Commerce stream it is 87.27 percent.

Dritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomoroni HS School has become topper in Science stream with 491 marks. In commerce stream, Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School became the topper with 482 marks.

Here’s how to check Assam board class 12th result online

Step 1: Visit the Assam HS result 2022 website at resultsassam.nic.in 2022

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Assam HS Result 2022’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as the student's roll number, name, etc.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The AHSEC Assam result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Students can also check their Assam HSEC results via SMS.

How to check results via SMS

Step 1: Create a new SMS

Step 2: In the body, type ‘Assam12<space>your roll number

Step 3: Send the text message to the number ‘56263’

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS alert