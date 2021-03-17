Assam Assembly Elections 2021: ADR report says 16% candidates in Phase-1 of polls face criminal cases Updated : March 17, 2021 02:56 PM IST Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Giving gender details of the candidates, the report said 25 (10 percent) women candidates are contesting in the first phase. Published : March 17, 2021 02:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply