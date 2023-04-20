Assam, Arunachal sign MoU to resolve 7-decade-old border dispute

Assam shares an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and the border dispute dates back to the colonial era. Following the insistence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the two neighbouring states agreed to work and resolve their border dispute out of court.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Thursday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve their decades-old border dispute. Assam shares an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and the border dispute dates back to the colonial era.

The decision was finalised recently at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. The proposals made by the 12 regional committees of both states to address the issue were approved by the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday, Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said as per a Hindustan Times report.

Over the years, the issue had intensified as allegations of residents of one state encroaching on land on the other have led to disputes and violence.

What is the decades-old border dispute?

The Assam - Arunachal Pradesh border dispute dates back to colonial times. In 1873, the British announced the “inner line” regulation, which demarcated an imaginary boundary between plains and the frontier hills, later designated as the Northeast Frontier Tracts in 1915.

The area of the frontier hills makes up present-day Arunachal Pradesh, which was earlier a part of Assam. The Assam government assumed jurisdiction over the North East Frontier Tracts after Independence, which became the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) in 1954. The Union Territory (UT) of Arunachal Pradesh was formed in 1972 and it gained statehood in 1987.

The two states share a boundary of roughly 800 km and frequent flashes of the dispute have been reported along the border since the 1990s.

The root of the dispute is often said to be a 1951 report of a committee headed by then Assam chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi.

In the report, it was suggested that about 3,648 sqkm of the “plain” area of Balipara and Sadiya foothills was transferred from the NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh) to Lakhimpur and Darrang districts of Assam.

However, Arunachal Pradesh has long held that the transfer was done without the consultation of its people and the state still held customary rights over these lands. Assam, on the other hand, believed that the 1951 notification was constitutional and legal.

The dispute came to the fore when Arunachal Pradesh became a UT in 1972 and till 1974 several efforts were made to demarcate the boundary.

Border Demarcation

A special tripartite committee was formed in 1979, to demarcate the boundary based on Survey of India maps. By 1983-84 about 489 km out of the 800 km was demarcated.

Further demarcation was stalled as Arunachal Pradesh did not accept the recommendations and claimed a major part of the 3,648 sqkm, which was transferred as per the 1951 notification.

In 1989 the state of Assam filed a case in the Supreme Court alleging “encroachment” of its lands by Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2006, the apex court constituted a local boundary commission helmed by a retired SC judge.

In 2014, the local commission submitted its report in which it suggested some of the lands be given back to Arunachal Pradesh and several other recommendations was made.

It was suggested that both states should come to a consensus, but nothing further happened, according to an Indian Express report.

Several intermittent clashes have been reported between the people of the two states in the disputed area, ever since the issue began.

PM, Home Minister step in

However, as per an HT report, in 2021, following the insistence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the two neighbouring states agreed to work and resolve their border dispute out of court.

Last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration, in which they agreed to reduce the number of disputed villages to 86 from 123.

A total of 12 committees, each headed by a cabinet minister, were formed to visit the disputed areas and take feedback from residents. The committee submitted its report based on which the decision to sign the MoU was taken by the Assam government.