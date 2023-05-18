Assam Police's anti-corruption wing arrests government officer accepting bribe

During the search, the team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police recovered Rs 65,37,500 from her house. A case was registered and arrested.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police, on Thursday, caught Assistant Commissioner of state tax of office state GST, Minakshi Kakati Kalita, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.