Assam Police's anti-corruption wing arrests government officer accepting bribe

During the search, the team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police recovered Rs 65,37,500 from her house. A case was registered and arrested.
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police, on Thursday, caught Assistant Commissioner of state tax of office state GST, Minakshi Kakati Kalita, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.
First Published: May 18, 2023 10:45 PM IST
