English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsAssam Police's anti corruption wing arrests government officer accepting bribe

Assam Police's anti-corruption wing arrests government officer accepting bribe

Assam Police's anti-corruption wing arrests government officer accepting bribe
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 10:46:17 PM IST (Updated)

During the search, the team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police recovered Rs 65,37,500 from her house. A case was registered and arrested.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X