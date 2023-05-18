Assam Police's anti-corruption wing arrests government officer accepting bribe

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police, on Thursday, caught Assistant Commissioner of state tax of office state GST, Minakshi Kakati Kalita, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000. Assam | Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam Police caught red-handed & arrested Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asst Commissioner of State Tax of Office of the Commissioner, State GST, while she accepted a bribe of Rs 4,000. During search, the team recovered Rs 65,37,500… pic.twitter.com/KLEd2h826p— ANI May 18, 2023During the search, the team recovered Rs 65,37,500 from her house. A case was registered and arrested.