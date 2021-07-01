Home

      Assam anti-CAA stir: Akhil Gogoi walks free as special NIA court clears him of all charges

      Assam anti-CAA stir: Akhil Gogoi walks free as special NIA court clears him of all charges

      Gogoi and his associates were accused in two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam in December 2019.

      Assam legislator Akhil Gogoi on Thursday walked free after more than a year-and-a-half in captivity as a special NIA court cleared him of all charges under UAPA for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in the state in December 2019.
      Gogoi, an Independent MLA from Sivasagar constituency, walked out of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he was being treated for various ailments, after the special NIA court sent the release order to the Guwahati Central Jail.
      "Truth has finally prevailed, though no efforts were spared to keep me behind the bars," the Raijor Dal chief told reporters after his release.
      Gogoi said that after keeping his bag at home, he will visit the parents of "first CAA martyr" Sam Stafford at their residence in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati.
      "From there, I will visit the offices of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and Raijor Dal today. I leave for my constituency Sivasagar tomorrow early in the morning and thank people for electing me while I was in prison," he said.
      Gogoi and his associates were accused in two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam in December 2019. The NIA court has cleared all of them of the charges in the two cases.
