Archaeological Survey of India seeks corporate boost with Adopt a Heritage 2.0 — all you need to know

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday, September 4, launched the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme, seeking collaborations with corporate entities to preserve India's monuments. Alongside this initiative, it unveiled a user-friendly mobile app called 'Indian Heritage,' designed to showcase the country's diverse heritage monuments.

What is Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme?

ASI’s Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme aims to encourage collaborations with corporate stakeholders to safeguard India's heritage monuments for future generations. The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017, and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per the AMASR Act, 1958.

Under this initiative, ASI invites corporate entities to improve the amenities at these monuments using their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Selection process and responsibilities of stakeholders

Interested stakeholders can apply to adopt a monument or specific amenities through a dedicated web portal at www.indianheritage.gov.in. The portal offers comprehensive information on available monuments for adoption, gap analysis, and estimated financial requirements.

Selection of participants will involve careful assessment, discussions with stakeholders, and an evaluation of the economic and developmental potential associated with each monument.

Selected stakeholders will be responsible for developing, providing, and maintaining amenities in categories such as hygiene, accessibility, safety, and knowledge dissemination. In return, they will earn recognition as responsible and heritage-friendly entities. The initial term of the appointment will be five years, with the possibility of a five-year extension.

'Indian Heritage' mobile application

The user-friendly mobile app, named Indian Heritage, will showcase the heritage monuments of India. The app will feature state-wise details of monuments along with photographs, list of public amenities available, geo-tagged location and a feedback mechanism for citizens.

Besides, an e-permission portal, www.asipermissionportal.gov.in, for obtaining permission for photography, filming and developmental projects on monuments was launched on the occasion. The portal will fast-track the process for obtaining various permissions and solve operational and logistical bottlenecks involved.

The ASI currently oversees 3,697 monuments, which not only reflect India's rich cultural heritage but also contribute significantly to economic growth, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and Director General of ASI, K.K. Basa, were present on the occasion.

Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, who attended the launch programme virtually, urged all entities to come forward and help in better upkeep and rejuvenation of India’s rich cultural heritage, in line with the vision of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' (roughtly translated Heritage alongside Progress).