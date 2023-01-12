ASI unearths two 1200-year-old miniature stupas at Nalanda

“These two votive stupas (offered in fulfilment of a vow) were discovered by the ASI officials during landscaping near Sarai Tila mound within the premises of 'Nalanda Mahavihara' on January 4. These, carved from stone depicting Buddha figures, must be around 1200 year old. Our archeologists are examining it further,” Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) said.
The Patna circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday unearthed two miniature votive stupas dating back 1200 years during landscaping work near the Sarai Tila mound within the grounds of "Nalanda Mahavihara," a world heritage site in the state's Nalanda district. The stupas, carved from stone, depict Buddha figures.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call
IST2 Min(s) Read
Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained
IST3 Min(s) Read
“These two votive stupas (offered in fulfilment of a vow) were discovered by the ASI officials during landscaping near Sarai Tila mound within the premises of 'Nalanda Mahavihara' on January 4. These, carved from stone depicting Buddha figures, must be around 1200 year old. Our archeologists are examining it further,” Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) said.
“Beginning in the 7th century CE in India, small miniature terracotta stupas became popular as votive offerings. Devout pilgrims visiting various holy sites and temples throughout Asia would either purchase small votive offerings or make their own,” she added.
The Nalanda Mahavihara site houses the archaeological remnants of a monastery and academic institution that existed between the third and thirteenth centuries CE. There are stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings), and significant stucco, stone, and metal artworks.
Bhattacharya explained that Nalanda is the most ancient university on the Indian Subcontinent and was actively involved in the structured transmission of knowledge for an uninterrupted period of 800 years.
According to her, the archaeological remnants of Nalanda Mahavihara were systematically excavated and preserved at the same time. She continued by stating that they are the most important components of the property since they show the advancement of Nalanda's planning, architecture, and artistic history.
Also read: Christie's halts auction of Nataraj idol stolen from Tamil Nadu after state police flag issue
Additionally, the ASI-Patna Circle had recently submitted a plan to its Delhi headquarters to perform an excavation at "Nindaur," in the Kaimur district, 220 kilometres from the state capital Patna, for its possible link with Nanda kings of Magadha.
The Nanda dynasty reigned over Magadha in northern India, with Pataliputra serving as its capital (modern-day Patna) between 343 and 321 BCE (Before Common Era).
“The geographical position of the site is very important. It is situated on an ancient route between Patliputra to Kashi via the Son river Sasaram-Bhabhua. It is the largest city settlement between ancient Magadha and Kashi mahajanapada. The site may have served as an administrative and trade centre. The site deserves thorough probe by archeologists and archeological excavation here may be extremely rewarding”, said a senior archeologist of the ASI.
(With PTI inputs)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!