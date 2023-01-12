ASI unearths two 1200-year-old miniature stupas at Nalanda

“These two votive stupas (offered in fulfilment of a vow) were discovered by the ASI officials during landscaping near Sarai Tila mound within the premises of 'Nalanda Mahavihara' on January 4. These, carved from stone depicting Buddha figures, must be around 1200 year old. Our archeologists are examining it further,” Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) said.

The Patna circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday unearthed two miniature votive stupas dating back 1200 years during landscaping work near the Sarai Tila mound within the grounds of "Nalanda Mahavihara," a world heritage site in the state's Nalanda district. The stupas, carved from stone, depict Buddha figures.

“These two votive stupas (offered in fulfilment of a vow) were discovered by the ASI officials during landscaping near Sarai Tila mound within the premises of 'Nalanda Mahavihara' on January 4. These, carved from stone depicting Buddha figures, must be around 1200 year old. Our archeologists are examining it further,” Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) said.

“Beginning in the 7th century CE in India, small miniature terracotta stupas became popular as votive offerings. Devout pilgrims visiting various holy sites and temples throughout Asia would either purchase small votive offerings or make their own,” she added.

The Nalanda Mahavihara site houses the archaeological remnants of a monastery and academic institution that existed between the third and thirteenth centuries CE. There are stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings), and significant stucco, stone, and metal artworks.

Bhattacharya explained that Nalanda is the most ancient university on the Indian Subcontinent and was actively involved in the structured transmission of knowledge for an uninterrupted period of 800 years.

According to her, the archaeological remnants of Nalanda Mahavihara were systematically excavated and preserved at the same time. She continued by stating that they are the most important components of the property since they show the advancement of Nalanda's planning, architecture, and artistic history.

Additionally, the ASI-Patna Circle had recently submitted a plan to its Delhi headquarters to perform an excavation at "Nindaur," in the Kaimur district, 220 kilometres from the state capital Patna, for its possible link with Nanda kings of Magadha.

The Nanda dynasty reigned over Magadha in northern India, with Pataliputra serving as its capital (modern-day Patna) between 343 and 321 BCE (Before Common Era).

“The geographical position of the site is very important. It is situated on an ancient route between Patliputra to Kashi via the Son river Sasaram-Bhabhua. It is the largest city settlement between ancient Magadha and Kashi mahajanapada. The site may have served as an administrative and trade centre. The site deserves thorough probe by archeologists and archeological excavation here may be extremely rewarding”, said a senior archeologist of the ASI.

(With PTI inputs)