Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is conducting a survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to ascertain whether the masjid located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple was built after demolishing a Hindu temple.

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex following the order of the Varanasi district court. The ASI team will conduct the survey of the mosque complex, except for the Wazu Khana area.

The district court has asked ASI to submit the survey report by August 4.

The scientific survey is being carried out to ascertain whether the masjid located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built after demolishing a Hindu temple. The Varanasi district court on July 21 allowed the scientific survey of the disputed mosque complex while hearing the petition filed by the Hindu litigants who have moved the court claiming that the mosque has been built on a temple structure and a ‘shivling’ exists within the premises.

The district court has directed ASI to conduct a thorough survey using dating excavation and ground penetrating radar (GPR). However, the court has ordered to exclude a section of the masjid (Wazu Khana) from the survey, a place where the Hindu side has claimed that a ‘shivling’ exists.

Here’s a look at the timeline of the 31-year-old dispute over the 353-year-old mosque.

Timeline of Gyanvapi Masjid dispute:

1991: The first petition was filed by Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in a Varanasi court in 1991, seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex. In the petition, Vishweshwar had pleaded to declare the Gyanvapi complex as an extended part of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the removal of Muslims from the mosque, and the demolition of the entire structure.

1998: filed a fresh case related to the matter in Allahabad High Court, asserting that a civil court holds no right to adjudicate into the temple-mosque dispute. As a result of this petition, the High Court imposed a stay order on the proceedings in the lower court for 22 years. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee filed a fresh case related to the matter in Allahabad High Court, asserting that a civil court holds no right to adjudicate into the temple-mosque dispute. As a result of this petition, the High Court imposed a stay order on the proceedings in the lower court for 22 years.

2019: The case once again gained momentum after Vijay Shankar Rastogi, a Varanasi-based lawyer, filed a plea on behalf of first petitioner Swayambhu Vishweshwar in Varanasi court demanding an ASI survey of the disputed complex.

2020: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee also intervened in the matter and strongly opposed the Rastogi's petition for a survey of the The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee also intervened in the matter and strongly opposed the Rastogi's petition for a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque. However, the next year, the petitioner who demanded worshipping rights again approached the lower court, seeking a resumption of the 1991 hearing.

March 2021: The case was taken up by a Supreme Court bench led by former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. The bench sought the Centre's response to a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that questioned the validity of the Places of Worship Act 1991.

August 2021: The case gained limelight after four Hindu women moved a Varanasi court seeking rights to worship inside the Gyanvapi complex. They also pleaded to protect the idols of Hindu gods and goddesses inside the complex.

April 2022: Based on the petition filed by the Hindu women, an advocate commissioner, Ajay Kumar Misra, was appointed and directed to conduct a videography survey. This was challenged in the Allahabad High Court by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. But, the Allahabad High Court upheld the lower court's order.

May 2022: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee alleged that Ajay Kumar Misra was biased in conducting the videography, but the court refused to remove Mishra and also appointed senior advocate Vishal Singh as special assistant commissioner to supervise the survey. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee alleged that Ajay Kumar Misra was biased in conducting the videography, but the court refused to remove Mishra and also appointed senior advocate Vishal Singh as special assistant commissioner to supervise the survey. The Supreme Court transferred all the reports of the case to a district court judge, and hearing into the matter started hearing the maintainability petition of the case.

May 2023: ordered the clubbing of all seven petitions related to the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute. In another hearing, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI DY Chandrachud deferred the “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, of the ‘shivling’ said to have been found inside the mosque complex. Varanasi district court ordered the clubbing of all seven petitions related to the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute. In another hearing, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI DY Chandrachud deferred the “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, of the ‘shivling’ said to have been found inside the mosque complex.