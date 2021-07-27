Home

    • Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 2 crore reward, promotion for Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in her job in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The minister said she has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.

    Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday felicitated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in her job in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The minister said she has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit.
    "It was great to meet and congratulate the pride of India and honour of Indian Rly, @mirabai_chanu. Also felicitated her & announced Rs. 2 crore, a promotion and more. She has inspired billions around the world with her talent, handwork and grit. Keep winning for India!" Vaishnaw tweeted.
    Chanu, who returned to the country on Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.
    Chanu, hailing from Manipur, was promoted as an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Northeast Frontier Railway in April 2018.
