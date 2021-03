Days after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and former Chief Economic Advisor of India Arvind Subramanian quit Ashoka University, the administration on Sunday issued a joint statement, acknowledging there were some “lapses in institutional processes”, which the varsity "will work to rectify".

The university said the rectification will “reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom which have always been at the core of the Ashoka University ideals”.

About Mehta, the university said it was its privilege to be led, guided and counselled by him, first as V-C and then a senior faculty. Subramanian, Ashoka said, “brought eminence, stature, fresh ideas and energy”, adding his exit “leaves a void that will be hard to fill”.

India’s premier liberal arts institution has been in the eye of a storm over the past week after Mehta resigned as a professor on March 16. Even as students, faculty and academia at large were still coming to terms with Mehta's decision to quit, his colleague Arvind Subramanian too followed suit, citing the "circumstances involving Mehta."

Two high-profile resignations within a few days apart triggered protests from students and statements from the faculty at Ashoka University. While Mehta resigned as University's Vice-Chancellor two years ago, he continued as a professor until his resignation on March 16 this year. Subramanian had joined the varsity as recently as July 2020 in the capacity of a professor in the Department of Economics.

March 16:

Pratap Bhanu Mehta quit as a professor, saying the founders of Ashoka had made it "abundantly clear" to him that his association with the varsity was a "political liability". In his resignation letter, Mehta wrote that his public writing that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is seen as carrying risk for the institution.

March 18:

Just two days later, Arvind Subramanian, the former Chief Economic Advisor of India, also submitted his resignation, saying the circumstances involving the “resignation” of Mehta, a dear friend and a truly inspirational national figure, have "devastated" him. "That even Ashoka—with its private status and backing by private capital—can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing," the former CEA wrote in his resignation letter. His resignation takes effect at the end of the academic year.

March 19:

The following day the faculty at the Ashoka University issued a statement, demanding the institution ask Professor Mehta to rescind his resignation, adding his resignation was “a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government”. They further said that it would set a "chilling precedent" for the removal of future professors too.

The faculty added that more troubling for them was the possibility that Ashoka University might have "acceded to pressure to remove Professor Mehta or to request, and accept his resignation".

Students, too, organised sit-ins on college campus the same day and demanded Professor Mehta be brought back. #NotMyAshoka was one of the trends on Twitter in support of Mehta.

March 20:

Former RBI governor and eminent economist Raghuram Rajan hit out at the Ashoka University and described Mehta's resignation as "a sad development for India", adding by allowing this to happen, the founders had bartered away varsity's soul.