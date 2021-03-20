Ashoka founders bartered away varsity’s soul: Raghuram Rajan on Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian’s resignations Updated : March 20, 2021 02:07 PM IST The former RBI governor described Mehta’s resignation as ‘a sad development for India’ About Subramanian, Rajan said that it suggested the founders of the university had buckled under outside pressure Published : March 20, 2021 02:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply