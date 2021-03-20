Ashoka founders bartered away varsity’s soul: Raghuram Rajan on Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian’s resignations

Days after two high-profile resignations — first Pratap Bhanu Mehta and then Arvind Subramanian — at the Ashoka University, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan hit out at the institution, saying that the founders had bartered away its soul.

The eminent economist described Mehta’s resignation as “a sad development for India” in a LinkedIn post. Addressing the founders of Ashoka University in his note, Rajan said they should have realised their mission was never to take political sides but to protect the rights of people like Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who had resigned as the institution’s vice-chancellor two years ago.

Rajan said by protecting the rights, the founders were allowing Ashoka “to make its greatest contribution to India’s wellbeing — identifying what is wrong and encouraging us all to remedy it”.

On the resignation of former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, Rajan said that his as well as Mehta's letters announcing resignations suggested the founders of the university, which was seen as India's answer and “likely competitor to Cambridge, Harvard and Oxford in coming decades,” buckled under outside pressure.

According to the former RBI governor, “The reality is that Professor Mehta is a thorn in the side of the establishment. He is no ordinary thorn because he skewers those in government and in high offices like the Supreme Court with vivid prose and thought-provoking arguments. It is not that he has much sympathy for the opposition either.”

Rajan said Mehta was an equal opportunity critic, a true example of an academic, adding he hoped the former Ashoka professor will continue to be "one of the intellectual leaders of liberalism in India."

Rajan's criticism of university administration and founders comes after Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor, saying the founders had made it very clear that his association with the varsity was a "political liability". Just days later, his colleague Subramanian, too, quit the University, calling Mehta's departure “ominously disturbing.”

Besides the “circumstances involving Mehta”, Subramanian said that “even Ashoka — with its private status and backing by private capital— can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing”.

The faculty at Ashoka University has issued a statement, demanding the institution ask Mehta to rescind his resignation, while students organised protests on campus and demanded the professor be brought back.

In its statement, the faculty said that Professor Mehta's resignation was “a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government” and that it would set a "chilling precedent" for the removal of future professors too.