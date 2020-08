Ashok Lavasa has submitted his resignation from the post of election commissioner to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Lavasa, who was next in line to head the poll panel, resigned in order to join Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president next month.

Last month, the Manila-based ADB had announced Lavasa’s appointment in the bank as vice-president. He will become part of the ADB's top management that his headed by the President and six vice-presidents by replacing Diwakar Gupta.