A Gujarat court is likely to pronounce punishment for self-styled god Asaram Bapu on Tuesday, a day after he was convicted in a 2013 rape case. The conviction was held by the court more than nine years after a former disciple of Asaram had lodged a case of rape against him.

"The court convicted Asaram Bapu under sections 376 2 (C) for rape, 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (Wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 357 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," said special public prosecutor RC Kodekar.

The court is likely to pronounce its order on the quantum of the sentence on Tuesday, the lawyer said.

While the court accepted the prosecution's case against Asaram Bapu, it didn't agree that six other accused aided and abetted the crime, for want of evidence, the prosecution was quoted by PTI as saying. The Sessions court judge, DK Soni, therefore, acquitted the others including Asaram's wife Laxmiben, their daughter, and four disciples.

Following the verdict, Asaram's lawyer CB Gupta said the session court's order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court. He informed that the prosecution examined 55 witnesses during the trial that went on for nine-and-a-half years.

The FIR was registered at Chandkheda police station in Gujarat, Ahmedabad on October 6, 2013, against Asaram Bapu and six others. The self-styled godman was accused of sexually assaulting a woman disciple, who hailed from Surat, on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad before she managed to escape.

A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

The victim's younger sister was allegdly raped and illegally confined by Asaram's son Narayan Sai. PTI reported. Sai was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Surat in April 2019 in the rape case filed against him by his former disciple in 2013.

The 81-year-old godman is currently serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

"The prosecution has succeeded in proving the (Ahmedabad ashram) rape case against Asaram. The court also accepted the argument that the victim faced criminal intimidation -- a reason why there was a delay of several years in the filing of the FIR," Kodekar said.

The victim and her sister mustered the courage to come out against the influential spiritual guru and Narayan Sai, who have a huge following and run a network of ashrams in India, after Asaram was arrested by the Rajasthan Police in August 2013.

On April 25, 2018, a court in Jodhpur sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a minor in his ashram in 2013. His two accomplices were sentenced to 20 years in jail by the court in the same case for their roles. In December 2021, the Gujarat High Court rejected Asaram's bail plea in the rape case, which he challenged in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from PTI)