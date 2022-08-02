Explained | How and why new districts are created in India

New and smaller districts are created to make governance easier and benefit the people by making the administration more accessible to them. Although Bengal is India’s fourth-most populous state, it has fewer number of districts compared to its less-populated neighbours

West Bengal will add seven new districts to the state in the next six months, raising the total number of districts to 30 from the existing 23.

Announcing the decision on August 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the new districts would be Sunderbans, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Kandi, Behrampore and a yet unnamed district in Basirhat, The Times of India reported.

Why are new districts created?

New and smaller districts are created to make governance easier and benefit the people by making the administration more accessible to them.

Sources told the media that the state administration’s decision to carve out new smaller districts was aimed at streamlining administrative operations.

“The chief minister wanted to decentralise the system and that is why she went in for smaller districts,” Indian Express quoted a source in the state administration as saying.

Although Bengal is India’s fourth-most populous state, it has fewer number of districts compared to its less-populated neighbours Assam (35 districts), Odisha (30) and Jharkhand (24). Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, which are ahead of Bengal on the population count, have 75, 38 and 36 districts, respectively.

Other instances

In April this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy carved out 13 new districts in the state with the aim to create smaller administrative units that would ensure better and more transparent governance.

How are new districts created?

The state government has the power to create new districts or alter or abolish existing ones. The changes can be made by passing an executive order or a law in the state Assembly. The Centre does not have any powers related to alteration of districts.

However, the central government does play a role when the state wants to change the name of a district or railway station. The state government will have to send requests to several central government departments like the Railway Ministry, Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Intelligence Bureau, the Department of Posts and the Geographical Survey Of India, seeking clearance. The Centre issues a no-objection certificate after reviewing the replies of these departments.

