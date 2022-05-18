As Ruskin Bond turns 88; here are 10 inspirational quotes by him

Ruskin Bond is everyone’s favourite author. He has been making readers happy with his novels, novellas, short stories, and poems for decades now. He is a romantic poet and his love for nature features in most of his writing and inspires others to appreciate the same. The author celebrates his 88th birthday on May 19.

Here are 10 inspirational quotes by Ruskin Bond

1. To be able to laugh and to be merciful are the only things that make man better than the beast.

2. Nothing is insignificant; nothing is without consequence in the intricate web of life.

3. A good monk would know that contentment is easier to attain than happiness, and that it is enough.

4. It’s fine to dream, provided we can deal with the reality when we wake up.

5. The first condition of happiness is that a man must find joy in his work. Unless the work brings joy, the tedium of an aimless life can be soul-destroying. Something.

6. Let no man take your dream away. It will sustain you to the end.

7. The best kind of walk, and this applies to the plains as well as to the hills, is the one in which you have no particular destination when you set out.

8. Live close to nature and you’ll never feel lonely. Don’t drive those sparrows out of your veranda; they won’t hack into your computer.

9. The adventure is not in getting somewhere, it’s the on-the-way experience. It is not the expected: it’s the surprise.

10. And when all the wars are over, a butterfly will still be beautiful.