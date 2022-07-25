What are the powers and duties of the president of India?

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th president of India on July 25. Murmu defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to win the presidential election with a comfortable margin.

Murmu is the first president of India from an indigenous, scheduled tribe community. President Murmu is now the head of state and has far-reaching roles and responsibilities. The Constitution of India outlines the powers, roles and responsibilities of the president of India in Articles 52-62, along with several other Articles across the Constitution.

Legislative powers

As the head of the executive, the president has the power to dissolve or call the Houses of Parliament.

Every legislation is enacted into law only after receiving the president’s assent. The president can only send a Bill (excluding money bills) back to the Parliament once.

The president nominates 12 members to the Rajya Sabha who have made outstanding contributions in various fields.

The president can pass ordinances on the advice of the Union Cabinet when the Parliament is not in session if needed.

Also read: The many odds that Droupadi Murmu overcame to be the first citizen of India

Executive powers

Besides the usual executive powers as the head of state, the Parliament can grant additional powers to the president if it deems fit. These powers can be further delegated by the president to state governors.

Appointing powers and duties

The president appoints the prime minister of india, and the Union Cabinet based on the advice of the PM.

The president also appoints the chief justice from a list of choices given by the Supreme Court.

The president also appoints various other members of the executive branch of the government including the attorney general, ambassadors, governors and more.

Military powers

The president of India is the commander-in-chief of the Indian armed forces, including all its branches and services.

The president has the power to declare war or peace with any country, and all treaties are made in the name of the president.

Pardon