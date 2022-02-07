As COVID-19 cases dwindle, these states have opened schools for students

COVID-19 cases have been going down across the country and as a result many of the restrictions that various states had introduced are being slowly lifted. One of the first restrictions that is often introduced is the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. At the same time, educational institutions are also often one of the last ones to open.

However, with the COVID-19 situation improving considerably in the country and the ramping up of the vaccination drive for 15-18 year olds in the country many states have now started to open up physical classes once more for students.

Here are the states where schools have been opened up

Delhi

Schools in the capital have been opened for students of classes 9 to 12 from Monday, with schools being able to call 60-70 percent of the strength to class.

Bihar

Classes 9 and upward will have no restrictions as schools are allowed to open up but classes 8 and below will have to come to school with 50 percent strength.

Gujarat

The Western state has announced that schools for classes 1 to 9 have been reopened once more though online classes will continue with students being able to choose from physical or online classes for now.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges have been allowed to reopen following COVID-19 SOPs including wearing of masks in the Northern state.

Kerala

Kerala has already opened its colleges and classes for 9-12 from February 7 while classes 1 to 9 will be opened from next Monday.

West Bengal

While school for senior classes had already been opened once more, the West Bengal government has also started the open-air classroom programme, Paray Shikshalaya, for primary and pre-primary students from Monday.

Telangana

All schools and educational institutions have been open in the state since the start of the month, though COVID-19 guidelines must still be followed.

Madhya Pradesh

Students of classes 1 to 12 were able to go to school, though at 50 percent attendance, from February 1 in Madhya Pradesh.

Jharkhand

Schools and higher education institutions were allowed to open in several districts of Jharkhand from February 1 as COVID-19 cases declined.

Haryana

Universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12) along with other higher educational institutions were allowed to open up for students from February 1 for physical classes.

Tripura

All schools and educational institutions in the state have been opened for students last week.

Maharashtra