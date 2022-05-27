Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case: How Sameer Wankhede and Twitter reacted on NCB move

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he was arrested last year. In its chargesheet, the NCB said all accused in the case, except Aryan Khan and Mohak Jaiswal, were found in possession of drugs.

Last year, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB Mumbai team, along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, after a raid on the Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast. He spent nearly a month in custody before being released from jail on October 30.

“I do not wish to comment on this,” Wankhede was quoted by News18 as saying.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “One tight slap on fraud PR created Singham, the news media channels who work in the service of BJP, the BJP actress- spokesperson, those who tried to demonise Maharashtra thrrough misusing central agencies. Truth prevails.”

Congress leader Salman Nizami said the younger Khan was defamed, harassed and jailed for many days. "All Fake. Finally, truth won. Paid media, BJP and it's stooge Sameer Wankhede got a slam in their buttocks. Aryan Khan emerged STRONGER!" he wrote.

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto questioned why Aryan Khan was tainted when he finally emerged clean. “What was the motive? Who will be held responsible for the trauma this young man suffered?” Castro tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Castro said that jailed, "Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was vindicated. Nawab Malik Sir was right about the #AryanKhan case. He stands vindicated today, ” Crasto said.

Industrialist and highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted, “#AryanKhan was not found in possession of drugs and yet spent almost a month in jail. This was the time Ajay Mishra Teni's son brutally killed farmers. Accountability?”

Meanwhile, the NCB said it would come up with a final report on the vigilance inquiry on Sameer Wankhede, adding that the agency had found many flaws in the way Wankhede handled the case. The NCB is also probing a corruption angle, details of which will be revealed shortly in the report.