Leading investigating officer in Aryan Khan drug case sacked in an old investigation

During his posting in Mumbai, Vishwa Vijay Singh was part of the NCB team which raided Cordelia cruise in Oct 2021. NCB had arrested Hindi Cinema's superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friends during this raid.

NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, who played a key role in Aryan Khan's drugs case, comedian Bharti Singh's case and other high-profile drug cases is sacked for improper conduct. The action is taken against Singh in a separate matter. Singh was facing allegations of misconduct and was suspended in 2022.

Sources told CNBC-TV-18 that this departmental inquiry was initiated against Singh in a 2018 case of NCB's Delhi unit. Singh, who was on a desk posting in Delhi at that time, did part investigation of this case. Later, Singh was accused of a shoddy investigation. He was accused of not investigating the financials of the accused person's (Sanjay Singh) driver. Singh was accused of not attempting to trace the accused person's driver's properties.

As per sources, Vishwa Vijay Singh was transferred to Mumbai on 12th March 2020. He approached Central Administration Tribunal against his transfer. He mentioned in his appeal that as his wife was pregnant, he was unable to shift to Mumbai immediately. CAT provided Singh with interim relief. This caused friction between Singh and top NCB officers. After a few months, another transfer order came, and Singh was sent to Mumbai.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Vishwa Vijay Singh is going to challenge his termination order and approach the Home Secretary with an appeal seeking a reversal of the order.

Aryan Khan and his friends were accused by the Narcotics Control Bureau of not just drug consumption but drug trafficking as well. In various remand hearings, prosecution on NCB's behalf accused Aryan Khan and others accused of being a part of an international drug cartel.

Later, in May 2022, NCB told the court that the agency doesn't have evidence against Aryan Khan. All the charges against Aryan were dropped.

Vishwa Vijay Singh was not only part of the team which raided Cordelia and arrested Aryan. During the investigation, when the NCB team went to Shahrukh Khan's Bandra residence, Mannat, Vishwa Vijay Singh was leading that team too.

Once, Aryan Khan's case gained momentum, allegations of misconduct, shoddy investigation and bribery were levelled against NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Samir Wankhede, Vishwa Vijay Singh and others. NCB initiated two inquiries into the matter. One team was given the responsibility to solely focus on the Aryan Khan case and the other team was responsible for investigating other similar cases filed by NCB.

An NCB team from Delhi was stationed in Mumbai for months to investigate these charges. Apart from Aryan's case, many other accused claimed that Samir Wankhede, Vishwa Vijay Singh and other NCB officers demanded bribes from them. Samir Wankhede was transferred while seven other officers faced a departmental inquiry.