Leading investigating officer in Aryan Khan drug case sacked in an old investigation

During his posting in Mumbai, Vishwa Vijay Singh was part of the NCB team which raided Cordelia cruise in Oct 2021. NCB had arrested Hindi Cinema's superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friends during this raid.

NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, who played a key role in Aryan Khan's drugs case, comedian Bharti Singh's case and other high-profile drug cases is sacked for improper conduct. The action is taken against Singh in a separate matter. Singh was facing allegations of misconduct and was suspended in 2022.

Sources told CNBC-TV-18 that this departmental inquiry was initiated against Singh in a 2018 case of NCB's Delhi unit. Singh, who was on a desk posting in Delhi at that time, did part investigation of this case. Later, Singh was accused of a shoddy investigation. He was accused of not investigating the financials of the accused person's (Sanjay Singh) driver. Singh was accused of not attempting to trace the accused person's driver's properties.

As per sources, Vishwa Vijay Singh was transferred to Mumbai on 12th March 2020. He approached Central Administration Tribunal against his transfer. He mentioned in his appeal that as his wife was pregnant, he was unable to shift to Mumbai immediately. CAT provided Singh with interim relief. This caused friction between Singh and top NCB officers. After a few months, another transfer order came, and Singh was sent to Mumbai.