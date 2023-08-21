Arvind Kejriwal suspends Delhi govt official accused of rape

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the official accused of raping a minor, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday. The statement came after the Delhi Police booked a senior official of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her.

The girl was staying with the accused — a deputy director in the WCD department — and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020. An official told news agency PTI that the accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021 . The official added the accused's wife has also been charged with giving the victim medicine to terminate the pregnancy.

Taking action in connection with the matter on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the accused official and sought a report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, Bharadwaj said , "This is a horrific incident...This incident has shamed humanity. Action should have been taken by now."

Moreover, police reached the home of the accused in Burari, New Delhi, on Monday to investigate the matter.

#WATCH | Police arrive at the residence of the rape accused Delhi govt official in Burari He has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months pic.twitter.com/2dDb2hzCPy— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the commission has "issued a notice to the Delhi Police". She asked why the accused was not arrested yet. "We are also issuing a notice to the Delhi government because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him."

What's the case?

The incident came to light when the girl, who is now in Class 12, recently narrated the incident to a counsellor at a hospital where she was admitted following an anxiety attack, the officer told PTI.

"The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020. The accused used this opportunity to allegedly sexually assault her several times...When the minor allegedly became pregnant, she informed the wife of the accused who later asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl," the officer said.

The girl returned home with her mother in January 2021 when she came to meet her. "She had an anxiety attack in August this year and her mother admitted her to St Stephen's hospital, where the girl narrated the whole incident during the counselling session," the officer added.

Later, the hospital informed the Burari police station here and a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Police said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The girl's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, the police officer said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter. "The survivor is still recovering and is under care," officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)