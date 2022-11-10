    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

    Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

    Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 that hit the state at 10:31 am on Thursday morning.

    An earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on the morning of Thursday, November 10. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was of 5.7 magnitude. The agency also added that the earthquake's epicentre was at latitude 28.39 and longitude 94.42 and was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

    Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

    London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    US midterm elections: Possible scenarios in the close fight between Democrats and Republicans

    US midterm elections: Possible scenarios in the close fight between Democrats and Republicans

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) of West Siang, Nima Dorjee, told news agency PTI that no damage to properties or loss of lives has been reported so far. D Angu, District Information and Public Relations Officer, said that the tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well.
    As per some reports, another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang at around 10:59 am. Such mild tremors are not rare after or before an earthquake or severe intensity.
    The earthquake in Arunachal comes a day after an earthquake of a 6.6 magnitude struck Nepal, tremors of which were also felt in India's capital and neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana. The National Center for Seismology marked the quake at 6.3 magnitude. Till now there have been reports of six deaths in the Nepal earthquake.
    More details awaited on the Arunachal Pradesh tremors.
    -With inputs from PTI
    Also Read:Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Arunachal PradeshEarthquake

    Next Article

    Anand Mahindra hits 10 million followers on Twitter: A look at his quirky and popular tweets

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng