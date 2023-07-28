Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Arunachal Pradesh

1 Min Read
Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning around 9 am. No casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on July 28 announced that an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit North northwards of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today at around 8:50 am.
"The quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Siang district. "Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.
This is a developing story with more details to come.
