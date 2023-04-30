Arunachal Pradesh: Army officers learning Tibetology to better connect with local population in border areas

A batch of 25 to 30 army officers are taking the eight-week Tibetology course from the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture And Studies at Dahung in West Kameng district.

Alittle ahead of Nechiphu, where the new tunnel is coming up in Arunachal Pradesh, is the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture And Studies at Dahung in the West Kameng district. When a News18 team went to the institute to find out what it was all about, it came across a batch of 25 to 30 army officers taking classes in Tibetology from the local paladin lama.

Tibetology is the study of the culture, society, language, and politics of Tibet, said Major Dipak Kumar, who is one of the officers posted in the border area between West Kameng and Tawang districts.

“We are trained here for eight weeks; this proposal was discussed in the army commanders’ conference in 2020. Seven institutes were identified for this course. We are learning Tibet’s history, religion and politics as it will be a great help for us to interact with civilians,” Maj Kumar said.