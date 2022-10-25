    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Arunachal Pradesh: 700 shops gutted as massive fire ravages market in Itanagar

    Arunachal Pradesh: 700 shops gutted as massive fire ravages market in Itanagar

    Arunachal Pradesh: 700 shops gutted as massive fire ravages market in Itanagar
    The fire is suspected to be caused by firecrackers or lamps lit for Diwali celebrations, police said. Firefighters swung into action immediately but as the shops were made of bamboo and timber with dry items stored in abundance in the market, the blaze spread fast, they claimed.

    Around 700 shops were burnt to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at Naharlagun Daily Market near Itanagar on Tuesday morning.

    No casualty has been reported so far.
    <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | Arunachal Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in Itanagar&#39;s Naharlagun due to unknown reasons. Over 700 shops burnt to ashes; however, no casualties reported yet<br><br>As per sources, fire engulfed only 2 shops in the initial 2hrs, but the fire dept failed to control the spread <a href="https://t.co/edeFudEXHl">pic.twitter.com/edeFudEXHl</a></p>&mdash; ANI (@ANI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1584812534162341888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 25, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
    The fire was first spotted around 4 am. The market, the oldest in the state, is situated near the fire station and Naharlagun police station, around 14 kms away from Itanagar.
    The fire is suspected to be caused by firecrackers or lamps lit for Diwali celebrations, police said. Firefighters swung into action immediately but as the shops were made of bamboo and timber with dry items stored in abundance in the market, the blaze spread fast, they claimed.
    Three fire tenders fought for hours to bring the blaze under control, police said. The damage caused by the fire is being estimated to be in crores of rupees, they said.
    With inputs from PTI
