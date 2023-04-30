Arunachal on ‘Road to Progress’: How Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy gave boost to infra | Exclusive

There were fears of bad roads. However, this didn’t seem to be the case anymore. News18 spotted good roads with bumpers and ‘Go Slow’ signs.

The Centre’s emphasis on ‘Act East’ policy has led to major infrastructure development in the strategically and politically important Arunachal Pradesh in the past 10 years.

CNN-News18 travelled to Arunachal Pradesh to see the ground reality. In 2010, when this journalist tried to reach Arunachal via Bhalukpong, the plan had to be changed owing to bad roads. This time, the plan was to cover Tawang and West Kameng districts via road.

Here’s what happened next:

Around 6.20 am, the plane landed at Guwahati. Via Tezpur, News18 reached Bhalukpong around 11.30 am. The inner line permit was checked and the team moved forward.

The smoother roads. (News18)

There were fears of bad roads. There is a local story about a soldier, who started for his wedding a week in advance, but missed it owing to bad roads and landslide, which is often cited as an example. However, this didn’t seem to be the case anymore. News18 spotted good roads with speed-breakers and ‘Go Slow’ signs.

We reached Sessa, the Army transit point, within a short period.

The Border Roads Organisation’s mammoth efforts, with focus on ‘Nation First’ and road development, were visible.

The attention being paid to infrastructure development in the North-East is evident from the construction of roads, tunnels, caverns and underground ammunition stores along the LAC in the eastern sector.

The Nechiphu Tunnel can accommodate two-way traffic. (News18)

NECHIPHU TUNNEL: THE FIRST DESTINATION

The Nechiphu Tunnel, at an altitude of 5,700 feet, is a unique 500-metre-long D-shaped, single tube, double lane tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in West Kameng district.

The tunnel, which can accommodate two-way traffic and will be equipped with modern lighting and safety facilities, is key for the military and civilians. It has been conceived to bypass extreme foggy conditions prevailing around Nechiphu Pass, which has been causing a hindrance to general traffic and military convoys for many decades. The tunnel will be provided with a state-of-the-art electro-mechanical system, including firefighting devices, auto illumination system and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) controlled monitoring systems. It will also accommodate raised footpaths on both sides for safer pedestrian movement and will have ducts for power cables, optical fibre cables and utility lines to strengthen the civic infrastructure.

The Nechiphu Tunnel offers a smooth passage to Sela pass and Tawang. (News18)

Task Commanding force chief Col Ravi Tiwari gave News18 a glimpse of the all-weather tunnel built using advanced technology. “Huge emphasis has been given to infrastructure and Nechiphu Tunnel is an example. We have worked in harsh weather to build it. There were challenges due to two landslides in the past, but our josh remained high.”

The tunnel offers a smooth passage to Sela pass and also to Tawang.