Arunachal on ‘Road to Progress’: How Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy gave boost to infra | Exclusive

The Centre’s emphasis on ‘Act East’ policy has led to major infrastructure development in the strategically and politically important Arunachal Pradesh in the past 10 years.

CNN-News18 travelled to Arunachal Pradesh to see the ground reality. In 2010, when this journalist tried to reach Arunachal via Bhalukpong, the plan had to be changed owing to bad roads. This time, the plan was to cover Tawang and West Kameng districts via road.