The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir in any time now. The Centre said the updation of voters list was going on and is substantially done.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, told the five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that three elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir. First election will be of panchayat elections. The district development elections has already taken place. Leh elections are over. Kargil elections are at the end of September, Mehta said.

The Centre told the apex court that it was unable to give specific timeline for restoring the Statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir but clarified that Union Territory status is a temporary. "Developments are taking place for it to become a complete state," the Centre said.

"I am unable to give an exact time period for the conversion to full statehood.. but union territory is only a temporary phenomenon. Only in Jan 2022, 1.8 crore tourists visited and in 2023 1 crore tourists have been there.. these are the steps which are being taken by the centre. Centre can only take these steps till it is a UT," Mehta said.