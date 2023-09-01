Article 370 Abrogation Hearing | J&K MPs had been taken into confidence, says lawyer for BJP leader

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi on Friday (September 1) said the abrogation of Article 370 was not just an executive decision but the entire Parliament, including the MPs of Jammu and Kashmir were taken into confidence. Dwivedi presented his arguments on the 14 day of the hearing on the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. Dwivedi is representing Ashwini Upadhyay, senior advocate and BJP leader and one of the petitioners in the case

Dwivedi informed by the Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud that the source for creation of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly (JKCA) and the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is Article 370 itself. The JKCA did not enjoy the freedom that the Constituent Assembly of India had as the JKCA always abided by the diktat of the Indian Constitution. “It was bound so that the sovereign democratic republic of India is not adversely affected.” Dwivedi said.

“This methodology of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly is very akin to the juristic concept of devolution of powers. It is not an independent power like the Constituent Assembly of India,” Dwivedi added.

Earlier, the central government had told the apex court that it was unable to give a specific timeline for restoring the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir but clarified that Union Territory status is temporary. "Developments are taking place for it to become a complete state," the Centre said.

Appearing before the Constitution Bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said three elections are due in the UT.

Mehta argued by comparing figures of 2018 and 2023, “Terrorist-initiated instances reduced by 45.2 percent… Infiltration, which was a very major problem in J&K, reduced by 90.2 percent, and stone-pelting etc reduced by 97.2 percent… Casualty of security persons too has reduced by 65.9 percent.”

However, CJI Chandrachud clarified that the court would hear the proceedings only on the basis of constitutional arguments and not on the basis of the central government’s argument.

Senior advocate V. Giri, the counsel of the All India Kashmiri Samaj, also argued that the power of Article 370 was co-terminus with the life of the Constituent Assembly itself.