Seven Indian Army soldiers die after bus skids into Shyok river in Ladakh

Seven Indian Army soldiers died and several others were injured when a bus carrying 26 soldiers fell into a river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday. The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

According to reports, the Indian Army said 26 soldiers were travelling in bus from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. "The bus skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river ," the Indian Army was quoted by reports as quoting.

"All 26 soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur. Seven soldiers succumbed to injuries later," a report said.

The Army officials said the injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.