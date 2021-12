An Indian Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials reportedly crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday citing official sources.

According to a News18 report, three high-ranking officials were on board the chopper that crashed in the dense forest of Coonoor. Emergency teams are at the spot and the fire is reported to have been doused.

This is a breaking news story, will be updated with more details shortly