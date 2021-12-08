Army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, senior defence officials crashes in Tamil Nadu

An Indian Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials, including CDS Bipin Rawat , has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, an Indian Air Force press release has confirmed. A total of 14 people were on-board the military chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu, as per News18.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Delhi residence of CDS Rawat and is likely to make a statement in the Parliament tomorrow (Dec 9).

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," reads the Indian Air Force tweet.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted to the Indian army chopper crash saying "Unfortunate news of the Army chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. My prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers who were on board"

Bipin Rawat is India's first and current Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He is a four-star general of the Indian Army

PTI reports quoting sources that all the injured people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

There is no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

