Army Day parade moved out of Delhi for first time since 1949, PM Modi and President Murmu convey wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the Army Day parade, lauded the Indian Army and said the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. Interestingly, the 75th Army Day will be taking place outside Delhi for the first time ever since the celebrations started in 1949.

Army Day parade, which usually takes place in New Delhi, for the first time has been moved out of the national capital and will take place in Bengaluru at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre. Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949 from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said, “On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers.”

"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he added.

Apart from PM Modi, Indian President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings on Army Day and said soldiers have always pushed the frontiers of valour besides acting as saviours in times of calamities. "I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she said.

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," Murmu tweeted.

Army chief General Manoj Pande will be reviewing the parade and presenting gallantry awards. This will be followed by a daring motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps, and a fly-past by helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

Earlier, Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander of Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, had said Army Day celebrations have been moved out of the national capital from this year and would be held at the various field commands in the country to facilitate a deeper connection with civil society.

This year, the celebrations would be taking place under the supervision of Southern Command, which is headquartered in Pune. Before 2023, the Army Day parade used to take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment.

Last year, the Indian Air Force also moved out its annual fly-past and parade for the Air Force Day from the Hindon air base near Delhi to Chandigarh.