Government-run Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which runs army canteens in the country and is the single biggest customer for FMCG companies, has seen a 50 percent decline in footfalls.

This decline in footfalls is because of the cautious consumer sentiment as well as the localised lockdowns in the country. CSD sales have historically contributed to about 5-7 percent of overall sales for most FMCG companies.

This decline in demand at canteens has also led to an overall dip in procurement levels from consumer goods companies. Army canteens not only stock FMCG products but also white goods and other retail merchandise. Since the re-opening of canteens, demand has primarily been for food items and toiletries. CSD, which generates an annual turnover of Rs 17,000 crore, also introduced 'mobile trucks' to ensure that goods reach consumers at their blocks or complexes. However, no online ordering options have been permitted at this point.

FMCG companies believe that it may take at least two quarters for demand to come back to normal. "The dip in demand from this channel has been a combination of two factors. One is of course that consumers have become cautious to step into stores etc and secondly a lot of ex-servicemen who are above 65 years of age have started ordering on e-commerce portals. So in a sense, sales have shifted," said an industry official.

Sales decline from CSD has been significant for several consumer goods companies, especially in their non-foods portfolio. For Marico, "CSD business during the quarter was nearly reduced to its half. It had a meaningful impact on the overall volume growth of India business."