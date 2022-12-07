The Armed Forces Flag day is aimed at not only honouring and recognising the services of individuals in India’s armed forces but to also encourage the civilian populace to support the armed forces.

December 7 is marked as the Armed Forces Flag Day or the Flag Day in India every year. The day is commemorated in order to honour the soldiers serving in India’s armed forces as well as the veterans. The day has been observed annually since December 7, 1949. India’s ensigns, flags and ranks were adopted from that of British-controlled India after its independence. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new naval ensign that eschews the Union Jack and other colonial heritage of the past.

History

Despite increasing calls for India’s independence, the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian industry played a major role in World War II. Over 2.5 million Indian soldiers saw action in Europe, Africa and Asia against Germans, Italians and the Japanese. At the end of the war, India had achieved independence and immediately was drawn into another war – one with Pakistan. By 1949, India had an immediate need to support and encourage the welfare of its defence personnel. A committee was established by the Defence Minister, which then established the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund on August 28, 1949.

Significance

The Armed Forces Flag day is aimed at not only honouring and recognising the services of individuals in India’s armed forces but also encouraging the civilian populace to support the armed forces. Armed Forces Flag day sees various events like shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes where people can pay, donate and purchase items the proceeds of which go to the Kendriya Sainik Board. These funds are then used to provide care, support, rehabilitation and financial help to the members of the armed forces who require it. In 1993, the Kendriya Sainik Board took various welfare funds for servicemen and joined them into the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’.