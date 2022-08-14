Appriffy helps remote Indian software developers to work with Silicon Valley companies

By CNBCTV18.COM

Appriffy – a technologically-advanced online marketplace that supports startups, enterprises, and Silicon Valley companies with skilled software developers - has established innumerable employment opportunities for tech professionals in India as well as abroad. This Indian tech platform successfully caters to the requirements of international companies by delivering qualified software developers.

Managing operations at a company is a daunting task. To handle these ever-growing operations effectively, an omnipotent team of quality software developers are needed. But again, finding the most suitable software developers who could not only cater to the company’s operations but also achieve the overall goal by the end of the year isn’t easy. From improper strategizing to productivity concerns, hiring just any software developer could break the company. And, that’s precisely why you need a group of professionals who are adept and skilful.

Multinational businesses who are looking out for budget-friendly remote software developers can bet on Appriffy to meet their software development needs, the company said in a statement.

Over the years, Appriffy has been recognised for furnishing qualified software developers. They guarantee that their well-acclaimed international clients are empowered with the best software developers from India - by using a 3-step development recruitment process. When a developer reaches out to them, Appriffy guides them to take a Code-Assessment Test. All those professionals who complete this test are interviewed by Appriffy expert personnel. Once they clear the interview round, their client interviews them. Lastly, the HR team at Appriffy holds a meeting with them. Once, both the HR team and client are approved, an offer letter is sent to the developer, the company said.

Appriffy is an innovative online digital marketplace popularly known as the Digital IT hub in India. The revolutionary platform was built by Muzafar Hussain, who is the Founder and CEO of the company.

In the past few years, Appriffy has generated a rock-solid reputation for budget-friendly and tech-savvy remote Indian software developers.

Appriffy, the Bangalore-based online platform employs skilled developers from all around the country who want to work as software developers. The company not only hires software developers as full-time practice, but it also engages with them remotely (only if they have the potential to produce quality results). High educational degrees don't matter at Appriffy - the skill does. Appriffy offers high salary packages and a peaceful workspace.