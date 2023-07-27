APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: A look at the contributions of the Missile Man of India

Dr Kalam's instrumental role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests solidified India's position amongst nuclear-armed nations.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, was a renowned scientist and his contributions helped India to emerge as a strong global power in the field of science and defence technology. Because of his humble nature and deep connection with the people Dr Kalam was known as the ‘People’s President’. Dr Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, a loss deeply mourned by the nation.

His contributions towards the development of the country's missile and nuclear weapons programs earned him the title of ‘Missile Man of India’.

On his death anniversary let us take a look at his inspiring journey and remarkable achievements.

Early Life and Career

Born in the small town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, Dr Kalam grew into an inspiring leader whose journey personified a common man's ascent to the nation's highest office. His tenure with India's premier space research organisations, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was marked by several ground-breaking achievements.

Under his guidance, the development of the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), India's first indigenous satellite launch vehicle, came to fruition. This accomplishment elevated India to an elite group of space-exploring nations.

Work on the IGMDP

The crucial phase in his career emerged in the 1970s when he took the helm of two significant projects – Project Devil and Project Valiant. These projects aimed to harness the successful technology of the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) program to develop ballistic missiles, a move that faced disapproval from the Union Cabinet.

However, Dr Kalam's vision found a champion in Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who utilised her discretionary powers to fund these aerospace projects. Amid controversy, Dr Kalam played a significant role in steering the Cabinet's understanding of these classified projects, underlining their critical contribution to the nation's defence capabilities. His educational leadership and research excellence in this era led to considerable recognition and prestige, prompting the government to initiate an advanced missile program under his supervision.

Collaborating closely with Dr VS Arunachalam, a renowned metallurgist, and the then-scientific adviser to the Defence Minister, Dr Kalam proposed a strategy for the simultaneous development of a range of missiles, an idea initially seeded by R Venkataraman, the then-Defence Minister. The Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) was thus set into motion, with Kalam leading as the chief executive, a program that would result in the development of key missiles such as Agni, an intermediate-range ballistic missile, and Prithvi, a tactical surface-to-surface missile.

Perhaps most notably, Kalam's instrumental role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests solidified India's position amongst nuclear-armed nations. Despite facing criticism, his relentless pursuit of scientific excellence paved the way for India's nuclear and space capabilities.

Other Contributions

Beyond his scientific and political contributions, Kalam was also an accomplished author, penning renowned books like Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds that continue to inspire generations. Following his distinguished scientific career, Dr Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. Beyond science and politics, Dr Kalam was also a celebrated author, leaving behind an impactful literary legacy that continues to inspire.