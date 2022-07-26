APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 most inspiring quotes by the Missile Man

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the most celebrated aerospace scientists and former President of India. He was popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India' and he is also remembered as one of the greatest teachers ever. He played a pivotal role in India's defence and space research development. The country lost the great scientist, teacher and leader on July 27, 2015.

India will observe the 7th death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam tomorrow. Here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes

1. "Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success."

2. "Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that makes its youth crawl in conformity

and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish."

3. “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

4. “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”

5. "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

6. "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

7. “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

8. “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning".

9. The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.