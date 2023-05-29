IAF's Apache chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

The pilot noticed a technical fault in the Apache chopper and decided to make a precautionary landing.
The Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, after the pilot noticed a technical fault and decided to make a precautionary landing.
Officials said a major accident was averted because of the presence of mind of the pilot.
The helicopter will soon be flown out.
The AH-64 Apache is the most advanced multi-role combat chopper in the world. The IAF has a total of 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in its fleet. In 2020, Boeing had signed an agreement to acquire six more Apache choppers for the Indian Army.
First Published: May 29, 2023 11:18 AM IST
