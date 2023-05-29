IAF's Apache chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

The pilot noticed a technical fault in the Apache chopper and decided to make a precautionary landing.

The Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, after the pilot noticed a technical fault and decided to make a precautionary landing.

#WATCH | An Apache attack helicopter today made a precautionary landing in a field in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.Visuals of the Apache helicopter and another chopper arriving to provide assistance to the Apache. https://t.co/hCfvqcw14S pic.twitter.com/1aEpBZEt8w — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Officials said a major accident was averted because of the presence of mind of the pilot.

The helicopter will soon be flown out.