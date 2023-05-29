English
    IAF's Apache chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

    The pilot noticed a technical fault in the Apache chopper and decided to make a precautionary landing.

    The Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, after the pilot noticed a technical fault and decided to make a precautionary landing.

    Officials said a major accident was averted because of the presence of mind of the pilot.
    The helicopter will soon be flown out.
    X